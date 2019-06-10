Report: Kevin Durant plans to play for the Warriors in Game 5 of NBA Finals tonight

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 1: Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during practice and media availability as part of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 01, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Kevin Durant plans to take the court tonight for Golden State as the defending NBA champion Warriors attempt to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Toronto Raptors lead Golden State 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, so it’s win-or-else time for the Warriors.

Durant has been sidelined since May 8 with what the team described as a calf injury. He practiced with the team Sunday, and reportedly took part in Monday’s shootaround.

The 30-year-old Durant is one of several Warrior players hobbled by injuries in the postseason. Klay Thompson has been slowed by a hamstring injury, while Andre Iguodala has been dealing with a lingering injury to his calf. Center Kevon Looney has also been battling a nondisplaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side, and guard Stephen Curry battled dehydration and fatigue in Game 4.

