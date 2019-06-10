× Report: Kevin Durant plans to play for the Warriors in Game 5 of NBA Finals tonight

TORONTO — Kevin Durant plans to take the court tonight for Golden State as the defending NBA champion Warriors attempt to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State's Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019

The Toronto Raptors lead Golden State 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, so it’s win-or-else time for the Warriors.

Durant has been sidelined since May 8 with what the team described as a calf injury. He practiced with the team Sunday, and reportedly took part in Monday’s shootaround.

The 30-year-old Durant is one of several Warrior players hobbled by injuries in the postseason. Klay Thompson has been slowed by a hamstring injury, while Andre Iguodala has been dealing with a lingering injury to his calf. Center Kevon Looney has also been battling a nondisplaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side, and guard Stephen Curry battled dehydration and fatigue in Game 4.