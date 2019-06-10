Increase in thunderstorms this evening and overnight, drying mid-week

Posted 10:10 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, June 10, 2019

Spotty showers persist all day long. A more solid line tracks through this evening and into the overnight.

Highs hit the mid-70s for most today.

SHOWERS CONTINUE: Spotty showers persist throughout a good portion of the day. Another more solid line of showers and storms will track through in the mid-evening into the early overnight, but most of the shower activity should stop before midnight. A spotty shower could linger into Tuesday morning. Highs today reach the mid-70s. Morning lows dip into the low-60s.

DRYING, COOLER: We dry out heading into Tuesday and stay that way for Wednesday. Highs hit the mid-70s with clearing skies. Partly cloudy will be the norm by the afternoon. Morning lows dip into the 50s Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs hit the upper-70s with partly cloudy skies once again for the middle part of the work week.

Temperatures stay below the 80-degree mark until the weekend.

HEADING TOWARD THE WEEKEND: Another chance of showers move back on Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the upper-70s again before drying out Friday. Mid-70s continue Friday afternoon on a dry finish to the work week. 80s return by the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

