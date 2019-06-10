× Three displaced after house fire in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three people were displaced after a house fire.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite being extinguished in about a half an hour, $100,000 in damage was caused to the residence.

According to the Red Cross, three adults are receiving assistance after being displaced.

The fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

The Red Cross responded last night to a house fire in the 600 block of W Philadelphia St in York (York County). 3 adults were provided with assistance for food, clothing, medication replacements, shelter, comfort kits, and blankets. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) June 10, 2019