Three displaced after house fire in York

Posted 5:59 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, June 10, 2019

Photo Credit: SPIN

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three people were displaced after a house fire.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite being extinguished in about a half an hour, $100,000 in damage was caused to the residence.

According to the Red Cross, three adults are receiving assistance after being displaced.

The fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

