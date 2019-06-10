Vehicle fire spreads to surrounding garage in York, causing estimated $40,000 in damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A vehicle fire spread to a garage, causing about $40,000 worth of damage.

The fire sparked around 9:10 p.m. on June 9 at a garage in an alley to the rear of the 800 block of West Poplar Street in York.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said the fire began in the vehicle’s engine compartment that was housed in the garage.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $40,000 in damage.

Deardorff says that the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious in nature.