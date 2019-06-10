× York County Coroner, DA receive threats in wake of news coverage around death of Everett Palmer Jr.

YORK COUNTY — Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s department have been assigned to keep watch over the York County Coroner’s office after it has received threatening messages in the wake of national news coverage concerning the April 2018 death of Everett Palmer Jr. while he was an inmate at York County Prison.

The York County District Attorney’s office also received threatening messages, a spokesperson confirmed.

Palmer, 41, a U.S. Army veteran and father of two, died in police custody in the prison on April 9, 2018. When his body was returned to his family, they said, his throat, heart, and brain were missing, prompting them to question what happened to him and the manner of his death.

The story was picked up by CNN over the weekend, resulting in national news coverage.

According to CNN, an initial autopsy by the York County Coroner’s Office stated Palmer died after an incident “following an excited state” during which he “began hitting his head against the inside of his cell door” and was restrained. The report says Palmer became agitated as a result of “methamphetamine toxicity.” A probable “sickling red cell disorder” as listed as a contributing factor.

According to his family, Palmer never had any health problems leading up to his death. They also say the autopsy report of him hitting himself are completely out of character.

The York County Coroner’s Office updated its autopsy results on July 28, 2018, to include a manner of death, which it listed as “undetermined.” The autopsy report says details of the autopsy may be corrected as more information becomes available.

The family says Palmer did have “some history of drug use,” but never meth. Prison processing reports made available to the family provided no indication that Palmer was under the influence or had any drug paraphernalia listed in his items when he arrived.

“He would have had to receive (the meth) in the jail itself. We don’t believe that happened,” Merritt said.

Palmer’s body was returned to his family, but it was only after the family hired their own independent forensic pathologist that they discovered Palmer’s body was missing three body parts.

“It’s not unusual to take organs out of a body during an autopsy, especially if you believe they were subject to trauma. The highly unusual part is to misplace them,” Merritt said.

For seven months, the family could not track down Palmer’s brain, heart or throat. They say they were told by the York County Coroner to check with the funeral home for the body parts.

“The funeral home says they hadn’t touched the body,” Merritt said.

The family says they were later told by the coroner that the body parts were at an independent lab. However, the lab, Merritt says, has refused to hand over the parts, citing an ongoing investigation.

Merritt says the family believes the body parts will reveal details of how Palmer died. “But we haven’t been able to get them back yet,” Merritt said. “His constitutional rights are being violated.”

CNN reached out to the York County District Attorney’s Office for comment. Kyle King, the chief administrator, and spokesman for the district attorney said by phone, “The office of the district attorney does not comment on pending or ongoing investigations.”

When asked how long an investigation into a case like this typically takes, King said, “Every investigation is unique.” He did not answer when asked why, more than one year after Palmer’s death, there is still no official determination about his cause of death.