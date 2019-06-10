× York County man will serve up to 16 years in prison for raping a child

YORK COUNTY — A 50-year-old Dover Township man will serve up to 16 years in prison for repeatedly raping a young girl he knew, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Angel Javier Mercado, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony child rape on Feb. 15, court records show. He was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison.

Mercardo was charged following an investigation by Northern York County Regional Police, who determined he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl over a period of 3 1/2 years.

The victim, who was 12, told investigators Mercado had raped her in two different Dover Township homes.