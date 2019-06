× 48-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Schuylkill County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Cass Township.

State Police say Donald Bryk, in a Ford F-250, struck a guard rail and went over it before going down an embankment and impacting a tree.

Bryk, of Clark Summit, was pronounced dead at the scene.