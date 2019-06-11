51-year-old man died at hospital following vehicle crash in Berks County

Posted 10:09 PM, June 11, 2019, by

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Tuesday following a vehicle crash in Berks County, according to State Police.

Eric Wergeland, of Boyertown, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 400 block of Landis Store Road in Pike Township just before 4:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and his vehicle, a Dodge Charger, struck a tree head-on, State Police say.

Wergeland was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.