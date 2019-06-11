× 51-year-old man died at hospital following vehicle crash in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Tuesday following a vehicle crash in Berks County, according to State Police.

Eric Wergeland, of Boyertown, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 400 block of Landis Store Road in Pike Township just before 4:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and his vehicle, a Dodge Charger, struck a tree head-on, State Police say.

Wergeland was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.