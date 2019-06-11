× Arrest warrant filed for man accused of setting fires in parking lot of Camp Hill Motel

CAMP HILL — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old Cumberland County man accused of setting fires in the parking lot of a Camp Hill motel that was evicting him from his room.

Jemel Mixell was charged with possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct after the April 22 incident, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

But, police say, Mixell did not respond to face those charges, and an arrest warrant has now been issued for him.

According to police, Mixell was seen on surveillance video starting two fires in the parking lot of the Camp Hill Motel on the 3800 block of Glenwood Avenue in the early morning hours of April 22.

During a search of Mixell’s room, police say they found two 12-inch daggers with steel-wrapped knuckles and a blue marijuana pipe.