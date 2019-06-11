Build-A-Bear to return a limited ticket Pay-Your-Age event

Posted 9:59 AM, June 11, 2019, by

It’s back. Kind of.

Build-A-Bear is returning a limited ticket Pay-Your-Age event, on the heels of last year’s Pay-Your-Age meltdown, where the chain ran out of Build-A-Bear’s to hand out.

Now, you can enter for a chance to receive a ticket to pay your age for a new bear or win a birthday party experience.

More than 200,000 guests around the world are expected to receive a Pay-Your-Age limited ticket. That ticket will enable guests to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24-28.

To enter, visit the Build-A-Bear website here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.