Build-A-Bear to return a limited ticket Pay-Your-Age event

It’s back. Kind of.

Build-A-Bear is returning a limited ticket Pay-Your-Age event, on the heels of last year’s Pay-Your-Age meltdown, where the chain ran out of Build-A-Bear’s to hand out.

Now, you can enter for a chance to receive a ticket to pay your age for a new bear or win a birthday party experience.

More than 200,000 guests around the world are expected to receive a Pay-Your-Age limited ticket. That ticket will enable guests to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24-28.

To enter, visit the Build-A-Bear website here.