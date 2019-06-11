× DA: Former minister used stolen funds from Houston church to pay tuition for doctoral degree from Lancaster Bible College

A former minister who stole more than $800,000 from Houston Baptist Church in Texas used a portion of the funds for tuition for a doctoral degree from Lancaster Bible College, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Jerrell Altic, 40, also used the money for groceries and overseas travel with his family.

The DA’s Office said Monday that Altic pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony of aggregate theft and will serve ten years in prison.

“There was a sad abuse of trust,” Assistant District Attorney Lester Blizzard said. “People looked up to him, and now he is being held accountable for his actions.”

Assistant DA Blizzard added that Altic has been cooperative with authorities and repaid more than $500,000.