Fayetteville woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Fayetteville woman has died after a single-vehicle crash.

Mary Mouer, 85, succumbed to her injuries at York Hospital on June 9 at 6:40 p.m.

According to the public information release, Mouer was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 3000 block of Molly Pitcher Highway in Guilford Township.

Mouer was transported to York Hospital, where she later died. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.