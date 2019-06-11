× Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II found guilty on 3 charges, deliberations continue

A California jury on Monday convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow II of rape and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

Jurors acquitted Winslow of a second lewd conduct charge during the fifth day of deliberations in San Diego County Superior Court, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings.

Jurors were deadlocked on the eight other counts Winslow faces and continue to deliberate, according to the courtroom footage.

Winslow, 35, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony, and forcible oral copulation, all felonies.

He faced misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, willful cruelty to an elderly person, battery against an elderly person and two counts of lewd conduct.

The charges spanned 16 years, beginning in 2003 with allegations that Winslow, 19 at the time and destined for the University of Miami, raped an unconscious 17-year-old, according to court documents.

Other charges stemmed from a string of incidents in 2018, according to prosecutors.

Multiple news reports quoted Winslow claiming the accusations are “a money grab.”

The former first-round draft pick and onetime highest-paid NFL tight end was arrested on the 2003 and 2018 charges at his Encinitas, California home in June 2018. He was released the following month after posting $2 million bail, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

A judge revoked his bail in March after police accused him of lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old, jail records show. He was charged with lewd conduct for a February 13 incident and again for a February 22 incident involving the same woman. In the latter, Winslow was also charged with battery to and cruelty against an elderly person.

Winslow was selected No. 6 in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

He is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow.