FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Troopers Brent Miller and Megan Fraser of the Pennsylvania State Police are stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Christopher Anthony Blackwell, DOB: 12-3-1990, 29-Years Old (98, 180 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair) Wanted: Corruption of minors, Unlawful Contact with Minor, 2 Counts of Indecent Assault Location: Harrisburg, has known ties to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties Related Story

2. Travis Lee Heuer, DOB: 7/15/81, (5'11" 202 lbs, Red Hair, blue eyes)

Last known address: Biglerville (Has ties in Franklin and Adams Counties)

Wanted for probation violation- bench warrant for robbery

3. Donshay Calhoun (38-years-old, 5’7” w/ Black Hair & Brown Eyes)

wanted for sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault

Last known address is Spring Garden Township in York

WHAT YOU CAN DO: If you have information on this person, or any serious crime or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.