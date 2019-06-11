TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors blocks a shot from DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pool - Kyle Terada/Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors survive Game 5 in 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors blocks a shot from DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pool - Kyle Terada/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors still have a chance to win a third consecutive NBA title after defeating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday.
The Raptors were looking to close out the series at home and win the franchise’s first NBA championship. Instead, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry missed a title-clinching shot in the closing seconds of the game, sending the series to Game 6 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday.
The Raptors lead the series 3-2.
The Warriors’ victory came at a price. Star forward Kevin Durant left the Scotiabank Arena on crutches after injuring his right lower leg.