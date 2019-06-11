× Harrisburg man accused of stabbing two people during altercation in Ocean City, Md

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND — A 19-year-old Harrisburg man has been accused of stabbing two victims during a fight involving several people at Caroline Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday.

Harold Rafael Nunez-Dominguez was identified as the suspect with assistance from the town’s City Watch program and tips from the public, Ocean City Police detectives said in a post on Ocean City’s official website.

“We would not have the photographs, video evidence and the ability to quickly identify the suspect without our City Watch program,” said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “The investment in the town’s surveillance technology is a key factor in solving this case.”

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:26 a.m. One victim, a 15-year-old juvenile male, was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the second victim, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was flown to Shock Trauma. Both victims sustained serious injuries but are in stable condition.

In addition to City Watch photographs, police say multiple police tips from citizens and a vigilant hotel employee are credited for helping detectives identify the suspect Nunez-Dominguez, who was a guest at a hotel near where the incident occurred.

Nunez-Dominguez’s has been charged with two counts of assault in the first and second degree, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment.

A warrant was issued for his arrest this Tuesday, and he is currently in police custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Maryland.