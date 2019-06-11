× Harrisburg man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of cocaine in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Santino Texidor, 29, conspired to distribute over 50 grams of cocaine in Harrisburg in 2015, said U.S. Attorney David Freed.

Texidor’s sentencing was deferred pending the preparation of a presentence report.

This case was part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General – Narcotics Investigations.

“In the Middle District of Pennsylvania, we are particularly proud of the strong working partnerships that we enjoy with state and local law enforcement. This combined investigation including prosecution assistance from the PA Office of Attorney General once again shows that there are no boundaries when the goal is to remove illegal drugs from our communities and keep our streets safe,” said U.S. Attorney Freed.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro added, “As Attorney General, I am committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and getting dangerous drugs off their streets. The defendant was peddling large quantities of cocaine into our communities, threatening the safety of the people of Dauphin County. I’m proud of the strong collaboration between my Office and our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s Office which resulted in today’s guilty plea.”