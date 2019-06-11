Arrest warrant issued for Harrisburg man after he failed to return Playstation 4 to Rent-A-Center

Posted 8:02 AM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, June 11, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is wanted after failing to return a Playstation 4 he rented.

Raymond Jones is wanted on theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception charges.

On May 31, police responded to the Rent-a-Center in the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle for a reported theft.

Staff told police that Jones had come into the store on May 21 to rent a Playstation 4 video game console.

Jones allegedly agreed to the terms of the rental, and continued the contract with the store.

After making the initial payment, Jones picked up the Playstation 4 before returning to the store that day.

At that time, Jones informed staff that he had changed his mind on the rental, and asked for a refund.

The store refunded Jones, but informed him that the Playstation 4 would need to be returned.

Despite instructions from the store staff and the Carlisle Police Department, Jones never returned the Playstation 4.

Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

