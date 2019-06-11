× Harrisburg Police Captain accepts Director of Safety & Security position for Central Dauphin School District

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police Captain Gabriel Olivera confirmed to FOX43 Tuesday that he has accepted the position as the Director of Safety & Security for the Central Dauphin School District.

A start date is set for July 1.

Captain Olivera issued this statement:

I am honored and privileged to have served the citizens of the City of Harrisburg for these last 25 years. As a member of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, I am part of the 158 year history of the service that will continue on through the great officers that we have today. I look forward to this next chapter of my career and working to keep everyone safe & secure in the Central Dauphin School District.

On Monday, the school board with Central Dauphin School District voted to authorize an application be filed with the court to appoint Captain Olivera to the position above.