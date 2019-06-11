Humane Society of Berks County treats more than 100 chickens that fell off poultry truck on I-78

BERKS COUNTY — Members of the Humane Pennsylvania Berks County Animal Response Team rallied to save 100 abandoned chickens left in crates that fell off a poultry truck on Interstate 78 Monday, the organization said.

About a dozen crates of chickens were left in the middle of the roadway on I-78 in Greenwich Township, Berks County, the Humane Society of Berks County said. While most of the chickens were killed, several were still alive and in need of care.

Some of the chicken crates were reportedly struck by traffic after falling off the trucks, the Humane Society said. A PennDOT team called to the scene moved the remaining live birds to the side of the highway, were the Humane Pennsylvania Berks County Animal Response Team was called to assess, transport, and care for the birds.

More than 100 chickens were taken from the scene to the Humane Society of Berks County, where they were removed from the crates for further evaluation and treatment.