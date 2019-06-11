× Lancaster man injured in Cumberland County motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 30-year-old Lancaster man was injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday in Southampton Township, according to State Police.

The victim, Nathan E. Bagge, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Hudleber Lane Road near Sandbank Road in Southampton Township, police say.

According to police, the crash occurred when Bagge was driving his 2006 Suzuki DRZ400 north on Hudleber Lane Road when he slowed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The lane was muddy where Bagge slowed down, police say, and he lost control and came to rest on the roadway facing south.

Bagge, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital by EMS, police say. There was no further word on his condition.