Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years for selling fentanyl-laced heroin

Posted 1:19 PM, June 11, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin in October 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jerome Johnson, 32, was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison in a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman. Johnson was charged with delivery of fentanyl and criminal use of a communication facility regarding the Oct. 19, 2018 drug sale. Johnson sold a quantity of fentanyl-laced heroin while under police surveillance.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright accepted the terms of the plea agreement and ordered sentence.

