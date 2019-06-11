× Man facing charges after stealing two PennDOT vehicles, lighting own home on fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole two PennDOT vehicles and lit his own home on fire.

Jerret Aungst is facing arson, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

On June 9 around 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3800 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Altoona for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, police found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel were able to act quickly to contain the blaze, and saving the adjacent homes.

Police used an emergency ping of Aungst’s cell phone, and found that he was beside their Holidaysburg barracks at PennDOT.

It was found that Aungst was sitting in a PennDOT vehicle while shirtless. He also had a propane tank and blow torch in his posession.

After an interview with police, it was found that Aungst had stolen two different PennDOT vehicles and the propane torch. He also admitted to starting the fire at his own home.

Now, he is facing charges.