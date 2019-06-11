× Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, fleeing from police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and fleeing from police.

John Lugo II, 29, is wanted on terroristic threats, escape, and other traffic violations.

On June 7, police took a report of threats that had occurred over the phone.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Lugo, threatened to kill her and her current boyfriend.

Lugo also allegedly made threats that he would shoot at the house where the victim lives.

Based off that information, a warrant was issued for Lugo’s arrest.

On June 8 around 2:30 a.m., police were on patrol when they observed a black BMW commit several summary violations.

A check of the registration allowed police to see that the BMW was registered to Lugo

Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Prince Street and West Vine Street in Lancaster city.

When police went to remove Lugo from the vehicle, he restarted the BMW and fled from police.

He was able to elude capture.

Police went to Lugo’s address and located the vehicle, but a check of both the vehicle and residence came up empty.

Now, he is wanted.

Anyone with information on Lugo’s current location is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.