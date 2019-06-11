× Man wanted in connection with multiple crimes in York County arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — A 31-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple crimes in York County was apprehended Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a news release.

Isaiah Valenti, of York, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. after fleeing into a home in the 100 block of North West Street in York, the release said. He was turned over to York City Police pending judicial proceedings.

Authorities have issued a combined six arrest warrants for Valenti between February and June. They’re as followed:

On February 16, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with Simple Assault;

On March 6, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with absconding from parole supervision. He was being supervised for a 2008 felony conviction of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Fleeing to Elude Police Officers, and Recklessly Endangering;

On March 30, the West York Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with Burglary, Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, and Simple Assault;

On April 3, the West York Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;

On May 26, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with Robbery of a Motor Vehicle (with a firearm);

On June 10, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenti with Former Convict Not to Possess a Firearm, Terroristic Threats and lesser included offenses.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against innocent victims occurs,”stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”