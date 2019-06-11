× Member of Cumberland County Goodwill EMS accused of stealing $53K from company

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A member of the Cumberland County Goodwill EMS is accused of stealing $53,021.21 from the company, police say.

Jeffrey Salisbury, the Assistant EMS Chief, allegedly submitted hours on his time sheet that were not worked, took cash from the petty cash fund for personal use, used the company gas card to fill his personal vehicles and used the company credit card to purchase items for personal use.

Chief Robert Pine alerted authorities of the theft on August 8, 2018.

Salisbury, 34, faces multiple counts each of forgery, theft by deception, criminal use of a communication facility, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, access device fraud, receiving stolen property, tampering with records and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.