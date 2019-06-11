× Mini-roundabout to be installed in northeast Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– In response to the high number of crashes that occur at the intersection of N. Plum St., Park Ave. and E. New St., the City will install a mini roundabout at the intersection on Wednesday, June 12.

The roundabout will be created using paint markings and flexible delineators. It will initially be executed as a three- to six-month pilot program. If successful, a more permanent solution will be implemented.

The roundabout was considered after resident Andrew Whalen brought concerns to the Traffic Commission about the safety of both the intersection of N. Plum St. and E. Frederick St. as well as N. Plum St., Park Ave. and E. New St. for drivers, pedestrian and cyclists. He was worried about his daughters getting to school safely after having a few “near misses” himself.

In response to Whalen’s concerns, Cindy McCormick, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, issued an online survey and held a neighborhood meeting in November of last year.

“Mayor Sorace and the Traffic Commission listened to my concerns. Cindy McCormick worked with me and neighborhood leaders by setting up a meeting to hear neighborhood concerns and keeping the lines of communication open,” said Whalen.

According to the survey, residents preferred an all-way stop at the intersection of N. Plum St. and E. Frederick St. Responses were evenly split between an all-way stop and a mini roundabout for the intersection of N. Plum St., Park Ave. and E. New St.

The Traffic Commission approved both recommendations at their meeting on January 8. The all-way stop was installed at N. Plum St. and E. Frederick St. earlier this spring.

“One of our strategic priorities is safe streets and this intersection was identified as in need of an intervention. We’re excited to see how this pilot works,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the roundabout and are reminded to yield to all pedestrians in crosswalks. Traffic will circulate in a counterclockwise direction around the roundabout. All four approaches must yield to traffic in the mini roundabout. Left turns for trucks or buses may require them to drive over the painted roundabout, which is acceptable.

Traffic Commission meetings are held bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St. To be added to the agenda, residents should submit a brief summary of their request to Rhonda Morales at (717) 735-3451 or moralesr@lancasterpolice.com prior to the meeting. Meeting dates and agenda deadlines can be found at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/traffic-commission.

SOURCE: Lancaster Mayor’s Office