Perry County woman injured in Cumberland County motorcycle crash

Posted 10:01 AM, June 11, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 39-year-old Perry County woman was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Lower Frankford Township, State Police say.

April Bekelja, of Marysville, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after the crash, while occurred at 4:58 p.m. on Burgners Road in the area of Creek Road, according to police.

Police say Bekelja was driving a 2004 Yamaha YZFR6 south when the motorcycle’s kickstand hit the road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The motorcycle struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway, laid out, and came to rest on the southbound side of the road, according to police.

Bekelja was wearing a helmet, police say.

