Police investigate 2 shots fired incidents that damaged homes in York City

YORK — Police are investigating two shots fired incidents that damaged multiple homes in York City.

Three homes in the area of North Newberry and Smith Streets were damaged by gunfire around 10:25 p.m. Monday, police say. Witnesses told police that two vehicles, a brown Ford and white Honda, were the cause of the shots fired call.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 300 block of East Poplar Street for another report of shots fired. Police say numerous shell casings were recovered and houses in the area were damaged. No one was injured, police add.

Police believe that both incidents are not random. They’re investigating to determine suspects and motives.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways and use the appropriate case number (North Newberry/Smith shots fired – 19025054 … East Poplar shots fired – 19025063):