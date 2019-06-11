State Police investigating possible ATM skimming incidents in Juniata, Perry Counties

PERRY AND JUNIATA COUNTIES — State Police are investigating multiple instances of suspected ATM skimming from banks in Mifflintown, Juniata County and Newport, Perry County.

According to police, ATMs at Pennian Bank branches in bothtowns had card skimming devices placed on them at an unknown time. Once the victims used the ATMs, their personal information was collected.

Unknown suspects then withdrew money from various locations in Harrisburg, police say. Most of the transactions occurred on April 20. Police say the persons pictured above may be involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact State Police in Lewistown at (717) 320-1010.