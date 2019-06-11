Sunshine returns Tuesday with breezy conditions and milder temperatures

BREEZY, RETURN TO SUNSHINE: Conditions dry out and a return to sunshine arrives on Tuesday as a weather system exits Central PA. Tuesday starts with some early clouds, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels lower too through the course of the morning. Expect some clouds to give way to plenty of blue skies through the morning commute. The sunshine remains in place through the afternoon. It’s quite breezy, with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. Skies are mostly clear through the night, and temperatures tumble once the breezes ease. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday brings sunshine to start and near seasonable temperatures. Clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the next system, especially the latter half. It’s a bit warmer, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s. It’s a bit breezy again. Showers arrive after midnight on Wednesday night.

COOLER, MORE SHOWER CHANCES: The rest of Thursday still brings more widespread shower activity and cooler temperatures as two pieces of energy—one coming from the Midwest and the other coming up the coast, cross through our area. A good soaking is expected, in addition to breezy winds. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. Conditions dry out by Friday morning, and some sunshine returns. However, it is mixed with plenty of cloud cover. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 70s. It’s breezy again.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend shows signs of warming, and some small shower or thunderstorm chances are possible. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is even warmer, and much more humid too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a small chance for a couple afternoon showers or thunderstorms. For now, it looks like much of the day is dry for most locations. Monday brings more warmth and humidity. There’s still the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels