× Suspect in trooper-involved shooting on I-83 last month arraigned on charges

HARRISBURG — A 44-year-old Harrisburg man shot by a State Police trooper last month while charging at the trooper with a machete has been arraigned on the charges, according to court documents.

Devi Adhikari is cahrged with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and a traffic violation, court documents say.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on May 24 at the exit ramp for Union Deposit Road on Interstate 83 North, according to police.

Police say Adhikari initially tailgated the trooper’s cruiser in his vehicle while driving on the interstate. He then allegedly drove around in front of the cruiser and stopped in front of it while still on the highway.

After the trooper initiated a traffic stop, police say, Adhikari allegedly got out of his car holding a machete. He ignored the trooper’s commands to drop the weapon and charged, police allege.

The trooper retreated and fired his weapon, hitting Adhikari, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Adhikari was arraigned on the charges after his release from a Dauphin County hospital. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 19, according to court documents.

He is currently in Dauphin County Prison.