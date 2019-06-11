× The Price is Right Live coming to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Price is Right is coming to Hershey.

On Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m., The Price Is Right Live™ will be at Hershey Theatre.

The interactive stage show will give eligible individuals the chance to play the classic games from one of television’s most popular game shows. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Tickets are on sale, start at $41.85, and are available at the Giant Center Box Office or via Ticketmaster.