WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer that was hauling paper caught fire Tuesday morning at New Stanton service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The tractor-trailer went up in flames at the diesel pumps, according to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, which responded around 3 a.m. to assist the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was knocked down about 30 minutes later.

On Scene : working trailer truck fire at the fuel pumps . Pa turnpike pic.twitter.com/diHDxWMq8J — Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) June 11, 2019