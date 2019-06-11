× United Cerebral Palsy employee accused of shoving resident in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An employee of United Cerebral Palsy is accused of shoving a resident at a home in Lower Allen Township.

The incident occurred on January 8, according to an employee who witnessed the alleged abuse by 47-year-old Jay Reed.

Police say Reed escorted the resident back to his room by pushing him down a hallway. Reed allegedly shoved the resident as they got to the room. Prior to that, it’s alleged that he told the resident who was coughing that he hopes he chokes and dies.

According to police, the witness heard the resident fall and Reed scramble to help him up.

Police spoke with Reed about the incident, who advised that he escorted the resident with a hand on his back, adding that he turned the resident around by his elbows. However, Reed reportedly said that he told a coworker that if the resident was his child, he would have given him a swift kick in the butt.

Reed also told police that he may have become frustrated with the resident that night and said things out of frustration.

Reed faces charges of simple assault and abuse of care dependent person.

UCP is a service provider and advocate for adults and children with disabilities, per the nonprofit organization’s website.