Winds calm down tonight as high pressure noses in from the west!

HIGH PRESSURE NOSING IN: After a dreary start to the work week we can welcome back sunshine and warmer temperatures! Despite the breezy winds today, it is a bright and beautiful day. High pressure off to our west will keep a cool breeze out of the northwesterly direction through this evening. Winds will slowly relax tonight as high pressure slides overhead by early Wednesday morning. Our skies remain mainly clear through the day Wednesday, but will begin to thicken back up by late Wednesday. High pressure wiggles off into the Atlantic and easterly to southeasterly winds will take over, bringing in cooler and moister air off of the Atlantic. Our next rain maker arrives by overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

NEXT RAIN MAKER: After a couple of dry days, our next rain maker moves in and brings back some wet weather for Wednesday night and Thursday. As winds shift from northerly to easterly late Wednesday, cloud cover builds back into the area. That easterly flow will be fetching moisture off of the Atlantic and as a coastal system approaches, providing some lift, it is possible we see some spotty showers as early midnight Wednesday into Thursday. It will take some time for the atmosphere to become saturated again as dew points are down into the 40s today and tomorrow, meaning we have very dry conditions.

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: With the cloudy skies, rain showers, and strong easterly flow our temperatures will likely remain a bit cooler than average for this time of year. Temperatures for rest of the work week struggle to climb out of the low to mid 70s as strong upper level energy swings through Friday. Warmer and more humid conditions return by the weekend! As humidity rises through the weekend though, so do our chances for showers and storms again!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann