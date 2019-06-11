× Woman charged with stealing $301.72 worth of merchandise from York Walmart

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police have charged a 31-year-old York County woman with retail theft after she fled from a Walmart loss prevention officer outside the store last month.

Amanda Price told police she pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise into the parking lot without paying because she had left her credit card in her vehicle, police say. When approached by the loss prevention officer, Price fled from the scene, leaving behind a shopping cart filled with $301.72 worth of merchandise, according to police.

The loss prevention officer notified West Manchester Township Police, who located a pickup truck matching the description of the one Price fled in traveling south on Carlisle Road to the Route 30 bypass. Police stopped the vehicle on Route 30, taking Price and a mail passenger into custody.

The loss prevention officer provided police with a photo showing price leaving the store with the merchandise, police say.