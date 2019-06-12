× Amazon recalls heaters over fire, burn hazards

Amazon recalled more than 370,000 of its heaters due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves AmazonBasics 1500 watt Ceramic Space Heaters. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the units. The affected heaters have the following numbers printed on a label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.

The CPSC said Amazon has received 25 reports of the heater overheating, burning or sparking. No injuries have been reported. Consumers are advised to stop using the heaters.

The affected heaters were sold online at Amazon.com for between $25 and $35 from October 2017 through March 2019. Amazon is contacting all affected buyers with instructions on how to get a refund.