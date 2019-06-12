Another breezy and dry Wednesday before rain chances overnight

In the mid-70s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover late in the day.

BREEZY, PLEASANT: Morning temperatures across the board start in the 50s. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will be the norm throughout the day. However, we experience a wind shift to usher in moisture to the area ahead of rain chances. Highs hit the mid-to-upper 70s area-wide but should fall just shy of 80-degrees. Morning lows fall into the upper-50s.

Shower chances return tomorrow morning widespread with another chance Thursday afternoon.

SHOWERS MOVE IN: Shower activity holds off overnight and moves in during the very early morning time frame. This will impact the entire area. Light-to-moderate steady rain pushes through during the early portion of the rush hour commute and could be heavy at times. Expect to need a few extra minutes out the door. Rain ends in the mid-morning hours but we stay cloudy. Highs struggle to hit 70-degrees as we finish out Thursday.

A cool Thursday yields to a much warmer weekend.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Breezy conditions on the backside of the system moves in Friday. Morning lows start in the mid-50s and afternoon highs raise to the low-to-mid 70s. We ditch the breezy conditions, but do get a light wind shift to bring in warmer air for Saturday. Highs hit the low-80s to start Father’s Day Weekend. There will be a chance for storm Sunday and into next week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

