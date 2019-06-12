At least one injured after crash closed Route 222 Southbound in Lancaster County

Posted 7:19 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, June 12, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was injured and a portion of Route 222 is closed after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to a crash on Route 222 southbound near Exit 568 in Brecknock Township around 4:40 a.m.

At least one person was injured in the incident, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 222 Southbound was closed for several hours due to the crash.

