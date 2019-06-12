× Authorities warn motorists to yield to pedestrians at high volume area in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Authorities have purchased and placed six warning signs on Derry Street in Swatara Township after receiving complaints about motorists failing to yield to the right-of-way pedestrians in crosswalks.

The Swatara Township Police Department studied the possibility of adding new signs between 50th Street and 43rd Street before buying six warning signs that ended up being placed on the double yellow line of Derry Street.

Police say that this particular section of Derry Street has a lot of pedestrian traffic due to its proximity to a large residential neighborhood, businesses, and a township park.

Police warn that motorists who fail to yield to the right-of-way pedestrians will face a $50 fine and additional costs and fees.