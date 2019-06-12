Borough Council scheduled to take possible action on Chick-fil-A extension

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill Borough Council is scheduled to take possible action on an extension deadline for the proposed Chick-Fil-a.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:00PM Wednesday at Borough Hall.

The planning commission voted unanimously in May to recommend borough council accept an extension to the deadline for developer Consolidated Properties.

If borough council accepts the recommendation, it will have until September 11 to take action on the Chick-Fil-a proposal.

Developer Consolidated Properties proposes to put a Chick-Fil-a restaurant at the corner of 32nd and Chestnut Streets in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

The plan has been a subject under the spotlight all year with three deadline extensions already approved.

The group Safe Streets Camp Hill is encouraging residents to attend Wednesday’s meeting in hopes of convincing council to deny the application.

The main concerns expressed with the addition of the restaurant include increased traffic and safety concerns.

40.239812 -76.919974