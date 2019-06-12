× Ceremonial first pitch turns into heartwarming reunion for military mom and her son at Revolution game

YORK — A ceremonial first pitch at a York Revolution game turned into a heartwarming reunion for a military family Tuesday night, according to the team.

York County resident Jennifer Miller’s family lured her to the Revs game under the pretext that she’d be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch to honor her son, USMC Corporal Shane Miller, who had been deployed to Asia for two years, the team said.

As far as Miller knew, that’s where her son still was. Instead, Shane Miller was the catcher of her first pitch.

The moment he took off the catcher’s mask was, of course, priceless.

The Revolution shared the reunion on YouTube. Watch below: