FOX43 Capitol Beat: Pa. House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsylvania's 2019-2020 spending plan is due by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. Negotiations in Harrisburg are ongoing and House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) stopped by FOX43 Morning News for this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat to talk about some of the main issues up for discussion.

Cutler also discusses his legislation which unanimously passed the State House this week which would change healthcare under the Affordable Care Act to a state-based insurance exchange. House Bill 3 is expected to lower premiums for the nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians who use the ACA and save the state $88 million annually. Governor Wolf supports the plan. It is unclear how the Republican-majority Senate would vote.