Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill that honors local Marine who was killed in Afghanistan in July 2011

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Wednesday that honors a local Marine who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), will designate a bridge that carries a portion of State Route 2087 over the East Branch Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Wrinkle, a Dallastown High School alumnus, died in Afghanistan in July 2011 while trying to rescue his service dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire.

“We can never repay the debt we owe Sgt. Wrinkle for his uncommon bravery and loyalty,” Sen. Phillips-Hill said. “We can, however, ensure his legacy is never forgotten by dedicating this bridge in his memory.”

Sen. Phillips-Hill said she will hold a special ceremony with family, friends, veterans and local residents to dedicate the bridge when the sign is completed.