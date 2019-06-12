Ohio bank robbery suspect arrested in Carlisle

Posted 1:11 PM, June 12, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Jovan Earvin – a 31-year old man of Youngstown, Ohio.

On June 3, 2019, the Youngstown (Ohio) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Earvin with the May 30th robbery of a bank in that city.  Investigators learned that Earvin fled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania and requested that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force apprehend him.

Yesterday at about 4 p.m., members of the fugitive task force observed Earvin enter a home in the first block of East Louther Street, Carlisle and arrested him without incident.  He was turned over to the Carlisle Police Department to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners place a high priority on fugitive cases involving suspects with violent tendencies.  They worked hard to locate and apprehend this fugitive in a very short time and I commend their efforts.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Harrisburg Bureau of Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Swatara Township Police Department; the Lower Paxton Township Police Department; and, the Dauphin County Adult Probation Office – all of whom participated in this investigation.  The Carlisle Police Department also assisted with the arrest.

SOURCE: US Marshal’s press release

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.