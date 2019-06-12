× Ohio bank robbery suspect arrested in Carlisle

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Jovan Earvin – a 31-year old man of Youngstown, Ohio.

On June 3, 2019, the Youngstown (Ohio) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Earvin with the May 30th robbery of a bank in that city. Investigators learned that Earvin fled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania and requested that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force apprehend him.

Yesterday at about 4 p.m., members of the fugitive task force observed Earvin enter a home in the first block of East Louther Street, Carlisle and arrested him without incident. He was turned over to the Carlisle Police Department to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners place a high priority on fugitive cases involving suspects with violent tendencies. They worked hard to locate and apprehend this fugitive in a very short time and I commend their efforts.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Harrisburg Bureau of Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Swatara Township Police Department; the Lower Paxton Township Police Department; and, the Dauphin County Adult Probation Office – all of whom participated in this investigation. The Carlisle Police Department also assisted with the arrest.

SOURCE: US Marshal’s press release