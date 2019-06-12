Olivia’s prepares a fire-grilled turkey burger topped with a guacamole spread

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the kitchen!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a fire-grilled turkey burger, topped with a guacamole spread, and served with fresh flash fried potato slices.

Check out the recipe below:

Turkey Burgers 
2lbs – Ground Turkey
4 oz – fire roasted red pepper
1 tbsp fresh Rosemary- chopped
1 tsp fresh Thyme – chopped
Pinch – salt
Pinch – Pepper
4 slices cheese – thick slices (we choose Pepperjack for an added burst of flavor)
4 buns
Lettuce
Tomato slices
Red onion- thinly sliced
Mix together the ground turkey, fresh herbs, salt, & pepper.  Fire grill until internal temperature reaches 160*F.  Place on bun along with the guacamole spread and desired toppings and condiments.  Enjoy!
Guacamole spread
2 – avocados
8oz – roasted corn
1 tbsp – Tajín
1tsp – coarse kosher salt
1 tbsp – coarse ground sugar (we choose ground coconut sugar today)
2 oz – cilantro
2 limes – juiced
Mash the avocados and blend  all ingredients together until desired consistency. Spread on your bun and enjoy with your burger!
Thinly sliced fried Potatoes
Yukon Gold Potatoes
Parmesan cheese
Balsamic fig reduction glaze
Wash potatoes.  Thinly slice, then flash fry until a nice golden brown.  Top w w a light drizzle of Balsamic Fig reduction glaze. Finish off w a light sprinkling of Parmesan Cheese.  Enjoy!
