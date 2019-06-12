Olivia’s prepares a fire-grilled turkey burger topped with a guacamole spread

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the kitchen!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a fire-grilled turkey burger, topped with a guacamole spread, and served with fresh flash fried potato slices.

Check out the recipe below:

Turkey Burgers

2lbs – Ground Turkey

4 oz – fire roasted red pepper

1 tbsp fresh Rosemary- chopped

1 tsp fresh Thyme – chopped

Pinch – salt

Pinch – Pepper

4 slices cheese – thick slices (we choose Pepperjack for an added burst of flavor)

4 buns

Lettuce

Tomato slices

Red onion- thinly sliced

Mix together the ground turkey, fresh herbs, salt, & pepper. Fire grill until internal temperature reaches 160*F. Place on bun along with the guacamole spread and desired toppings and condiments. Enjoy!

Guacamole spread

2 – avocados

8oz – roasted corn

1 tbsp – Tajín

1tsp – coarse kosher salt

1 tbsp – coarse ground sugar (we choose ground coconut sugar today)

2 oz – cilantro

2 limes – juiced

Mash the avocados and blend all ingredients together until desired consistency. Spread on your bun and enjoy with your burger!

Thinly sliced fried Potatoes

Yukon Gold Potatoes

Parmesan cheese

Balsamic fig reduction glaze

Wash potatoes. Thinly slice, then flash fry until a nice golden brown. Top w w a light drizzle of Balsamic Fig reduction glaze. Finish off w a light sprinkling of Parmesan Cheese. Enjoy!