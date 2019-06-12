PA Gaming Control Board awards license for mini-casino in Berks County

Posted 11:14 PM, June 12, 2019, by

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday awarded a license for a mini-casino in Berks County.

The board voted unanimously to give the license to Penn National Gaming, which will put the mini-casino off the Morgantown exit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Caernarvon Township, less than a mile past the Lancaster County line.

The mini-casino, to be named “Hollywood Casino Morgantown,” will offer an 89,500 square foot new facility, 750 slot machines, 30 table games with an anticipated expansion to 40 tables, a sportsbook and dining and entertainment facilities.

The facility is targeting a late 2020 opening.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.