PA Gaming Control Board awards license for mini-casino in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday awarded a license for a mini-casino in Berks County.

The board voted unanimously to give the license to Penn National Gaming, which will put the mini-casino off the Morgantown exit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Caernarvon Township, less than a mile past the Lancaster County line.

The mini-casino, to be named “Hollywood Casino Morgantown,” will offer an 89,500 square foot new facility, 750 slot machines, 30 table games with an anticipated expansion to 40 tables, a sportsbook and dining and entertainment facilities.

The facility is targeting a late 2020 opening.