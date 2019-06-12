Police arrest wanted man in Ephrata, find meth in his possession

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken into custody on an outstanding bench warrant after police found methamphetamine in his possession.

On June 11,  police in Ephrata stopped a vehicle for an expired registration in the 300 block of North Reading Road.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Vincent Dull, 27, falsely identified himself.

Officers discovered Dull was wanted on a Lancaster County bench warrant and he was taken into custody.

Police say they found Dull in possession of meth as the result of a search during his arrest.

Dull was turned over to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and will receive a summons for the drug and false identification charges.

