Police identify teen killed in Lancaster city stabbing

Update, 1 p.m.: Lancaster Police have identified the victim as Benjamin Omar Ramos, 16, of the 800 block of Rolridge Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

The School District of Lancaster tweeted that Ramos was a student there. Counselors will be available at J.P. McCaskey School, McCaskey East, and Wheatland Middle School Thursday and Friday.

Due to last evening’s tragic incident which took the life of @McCaskeyCampus student Benjamin Ramos, school counselors will be available at J.P. McCaskey, McCaskey East and Wheatland MS until 3 p.m. today and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. to provide grief counseling. (1 of 2) — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) June 13, 2019

Please keep Benjamin’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. (2 of 2) — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) June 13, 2019

Original Story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A teenager is dead after a stabbing.

On June 12 around 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Fremont Street in Lancaster city for a reported fight in progress.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where they eventually died from their injuries.

Police note that the investigation is in its early stages, but they have learned that a fight broke out between two groups, resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Anyone with any information about this incident are urged to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous an do not have to give their names.